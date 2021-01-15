Menu

Everton closing in on loan deal for highly-rated Bayern Munich starlet

Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly on the verge of completing a loan deal for Bayern Munich youngster Joshua Zirkzee.

Zirkzee, 19, joined Bayern Munich’s youth academy in 2017 after making the switch from Feyenoord in a deal worth just £135,000, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival in Germany, the highly rated striker has successfully climbed his side’s youth rankings and gone on to make his senior first-team debut at the back-end of 2019.

The talented Dutch forward who stands at a whopping six-feet, three-inches has already been directly involved in five goals in his first 17 appearances in all competitions for Bayern Munich.

However, according to a recent report from TalkSPORT, the German champions are open to allowing their young starlet to join Everton on-loan in an attempt to continue his impressive development.

Currently forced to be without in-form forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin who has been ruled out through injury, the Toffees are favourites to land Zirkzee as a replacement.

TalkSPORT claim that a short-term loan deal is the most likely outcome, although the Toffees would like to include an option to make Zirkzee’s switch permanent.

