Exciting news for Man United fans as Solskjaer drops hint over Amad Diallo debut

Manchester United FC
It’s always exciting when your team signs a new player so there’s a natural desire to see them in the first team as soon as possible.

That doesn’t happen all the time these days with numerous clubs signing players as projects or even just as assets at times to be loaned out and eventually sold on, but that won’t be the case with Amad Diallo at Man United.

It wasn’t clear if he was signed as a genuine first-team level player or if he would follow Facundo Pellistri into the U23 setup for a few months, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has all but confirmed that his first team debut will come this season:

Diallo’s situation is even more intriguing because he hasn’t really played much for Atalanta’s first team either, so his ability has been judged from his time tearing it up with their youth team.

It’s unlikely that he would be thrown straight into the side to face Liverpool, but it does sound like he could make it on to the bench soon with an eye to giving him a few minutes towards the end in an impact role.

 

