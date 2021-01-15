It’s entirely fair to say that the fixture between Arsenal and Crystal Palace wasn’t the greatest advert for the Premier League.

The Gunners were shorn of the talents of Kieran Tierney, whose industry has been a feature of their play of late, whilst Palace appeared to be more than content with getting a point.

For anyone watching the match, however, they’d have been forgiven for falling asleep halfway through.

Gary Lineker was just one to remark on how dull proceedings were, with a savage and cutting remark on his official Twitter account.

There was a look of mid-table mediocrity about that game. ? — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) January 14, 2021

Being an ex-Tottenham Hotspur player, one can’t help but feel that Lineker probably enjoyed twisting the knife though on this occasion he isn’t wrong.

From an Arsenal point of view certainly, the squad need to get their act together if they want to be in the shake up for the European places at the end of the season.

A ‘mini revival’ just won’t cut it.