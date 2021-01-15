Gerard Pique set to rival DAZN and ESPN for television rights to Serie A

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique is reportedly set to compete against broadcasting giants DAZN and ESPN for the rights to Italy’s top-flight Serie A.

Pique, 33, who joined Barcelona in 2008 after making a £4.5m switch from Manchester United, as per Transfermarkt.

The elite defender who owns company Kosmos Global Holding is continuing to cement his financial future as he endeavours to secure the rights to some of sport’s biggest sporting events.

KGH already own the rights to the Davis Cup and are also the majority share holder of Andorra’s national team but are hoping to expand their portfolio by acquiring the illustrious Serie A, as per Palco 23.

The Serie A are currently selling the rights to their 2021-2022, 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons and have offers from up to 50 companies, including KGH, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport (as relayed by AS).

According to reports in Italy, Pique is set to face-off against Mediapro, DAZN, IMG Agency and ESPN for a proposed deal with other suitors comprising of radio stations and up to 14 intermediary rights agencies.

In addition to Italy’s top-flight selling off it’s rights, the Serie A plan to create its own television channel, called ‘Lega’.