Pep Guardiola gives Man City fitness update ahead of Crystal Palace – with three ruled out

Pep Guardiola has provided a fitness update on the Manchester City squad ahead of their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace this weekend.

City have been building momentum in recent weeks and are beginning to establish themselves as serious contenders for the title. They’re back where they belong under Pep Guardiola, you could argue.

Considering the current state of play, in terms of both coronavirus and the fixture congestion it has brought with it, Guardiola will no doubt be concerned at the possibility of their title charge being derailed by either injury or illness.

At current, his squad does not appear to have been too far disrupted by the aforementioned, but speaking in his press conference ahead of the clash with Palace, Pep did suggest that none of Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte or Sergio Aguero would be available for the game.

Here’s his comments in full, with Guardiola appearing to be in pretty high spirits ahead of the tussle with Roy Hodgson’s men, who held Arsenal to a goalless draw at the Emirates just yesterday.