Pep Guardiola speaks on Man City star’s goal drought after just three goals in 18 appearances

Pep Guardiola, speaking to the press ahead of Manchester City’s clash with Crystal Palace, was quizzed on the form of Raheem Sterling.

City have been on the up of late, having started the season below par.

With Liverpool having won the Premier League title at a canter last term, you expected City to come out all guns blazing this time around, but it wasn’t the case.

After a rollercoaster first-half to their campaign, City now look back to their best – and that’s without Raheem Sterling firing on all cylinders.

Sterling has in fact scored just three goals in his last 18 appearances, having also missed a penalty against Brighton on Wednesday.

Guardiola, as you would expect with a player of Sterling’s calibre misfiring, was quizzed on the subject during his pre-Crystal Palace press conference.

Here’s what the Spaniard had to say on the matter, heaping praise upon the England international, as you may well have expected him to do so.