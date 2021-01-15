“He is not ready” – Jurgen Klopp officially rules Liverpool ace out from Man United game

Liverpool have had a few injury concerns going into their huge clash with Man United on Sunday, but a few of the players are running out of time to prove their fitness.

The biggest one will be Joel Matip when you consider that Liverpool are desperately short of numbers at the back just now, but it appears that it’s still too early to tell if he will be involved.

The other main doubt was midfielder Naby Keita who’s been struggling with an issue for a while, but Jurgen Klopp officially ruled him out of contention in his press conference this afternoon:

Naby Keita still has some way to go before he returns to the first team fold ? pic.twitter.com/b1YsjQ3DPl — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 15, 2021

It sounds like mixed news for Keita because Klopp does admit that it’s not a huge issue that’s keeping him out, but they clearly don’t want to rush him back if that meant he would be out for a longer period.

Liverpool also have plenty of options in their midfield so that decision does make sense, but hopefully he will be able to return to action soon.