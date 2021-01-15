Huge injury boost for Arsenal amid news that key player could return for Newcastle clash on Monday

Sometimes we don’t realise how important a player is until they’re unavailable for a game, and it looks like Kieran Tierney is absolutely vital to this Arsenal team.

He’s clearly a good player so any team would miss his playing ability, but he’s also a player who leads by example and shows a commendable attitude so he was absolutely missed in Arsenal’s 0-0 draw last night.

It doesn’t sound like he was ruled out for a long time with an injury and leaving him out last night may have just been a precautionary thing, while there’s no point in forcing him to play on if it will only make things worse.

There is some good news for the Arsenal fans ahead of the upcoming Newcastle game as it sounds like he should be back in contention to start:

Kieran Tierney injury thought not to be serious – seems no tear to calf muscle + could return for visit of Newcastle on Monday. Concern when 23yo missed last night’s draw v Crystal Palace but was precaution & looking good @TheAthleticUK #AFC #NUFC #ARSNEW https://t.co/kVdmoFzxYP — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 15, 2021

Arsenal also allowed Sead Kolasinac to go back to Schalke so they don’t really have a natural replacement for Tierney just now, so hopefully he is fit for Monday and doesn’t have any deeper lying issues which could flare up.