Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to “difference maker” that’s impressed him for Man United

One of the biggest parts of being a football fan is declaring that every single player who plays for your rival isn’t as good as everyone says, but sometimes you do have to admire those that play for other teams.

Everyone can see how much of an impact Bruno Fernandes has had at Man United since his arrival from Sporting, but it sounds like even Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer.

He talked about the United star in his press conference today and you can see how much respect he has for the player he’s labelled as a “game-changer” ahead of the clash on Sunday:

"Good signing, unfortunately, for United" – Klopp on Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes gets a lot of attention for his ability to win and convert penalties, but his leadership is so important to this team and they don’t look the same without him.

It’s also interesting to see that he does lose the ball on a fairly frequent basis but it’s because he’s looking to make things happen and that requires a lot of risk taking.

He gets away with it because you can see that he’s trying to be creative and he works so hard to win the ball back when a pass does go astray, so United will need him to be at his best if they want to win the game on Sunday.