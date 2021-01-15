Lionel Messi missed Barcelona’s excellent win over Real Sociedad on Wednesday night, but hopes are high that he will make the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday against Athletic Club.

Though the Catalans have shown that they can play well enough without him, the Argentinian still gives them more of a cutting edge in an attacking sense.

Given how well he played against the same opposition in La Liga recently, Barca will be hoping that their captain has recovered from his little niggle and can lead his team to further glory.

In the meantime, the Spanish Football Federation have decided to dampen the mood a little.

According to AS, they have upheld the decision from the disciplinary committee which fined Messi and Barcelona for the Argentinian’s tribute to Diego Maradona in the wake of the latter’s death.

Barcelona had appealed, but the fine of €180 for the club and €600 for the player still stands. Ridiculous.