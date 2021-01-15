The last thing that fans from Liverpool will want to hear is one of their former greats giving plaudits to arch rivals Man United.

Not only that, but even suggesting that they’ve a chance of overhauling the Reds and taking the Premier League title – this season.

That’s precisely what Sky Sports pundit, Graeme Souness, has suggested ahead of Sunday’s epic top-of-the-table encounter, however.

“They’ve (United) dragged themselves back into the fight for the championship. But are they playing the type of football that would suggest they can win the league? I’d say no,” he said to Sky Sports.

“They’ve done really well. At United, when they’re doing well the praise is enormous, and when it’s not going well, the criticism is enormous. So they’ve weathered that storm, and have shown they can deal with those pressures.

“Would it be impossible for them to win the league? No, they can get there. But I go back to just a short week ago, the Man City semi-final, City were another level. I think the momentum has started with them too. I just think there are better teams than United right now.

“On an even pitch, if you could guarantee they all had the same amount of luck with injuries, I don’t think United would win it, but it’s not impossible.”

It’s certainly poised to be an intriguing match-up.

Jurgen Klopp’s side aren’t suffering from a crisis of confidence, but they are still suffering the effects of a series of injury concerns to key players.

That was always going to impact their chances of being competitive, and arguably the last thing they need going into the fixture is the knowledge that United can go six points clear with a win.

The measure of how good Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are is whether they can go for the jugular and deservedly come away with the three points from Anfield.

If not, the Reds are right back in the box seat.