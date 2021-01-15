Just over a fortnight separates Premier League teams from the end of the transfer window, so if clubs want to secure any new signings, they need to get their skates on.

Liverpool’s lack of fit centre-backs mean that their need is more urgent than most, and a potential target looks as if he could be off to Bayern Munich.

That’s according to Goal.com, who suggest that Real Madrid’s Eder Militao has suitors from across the European leagues.

Still stuck behind the likes of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, the Brazilian has barely featured for Zinedine Zidane this season.

With Bayern’s David Alaba expected to sign for Los Blancos, a deal to take the 22-year-old the other way would render any interest from the Reds moribund, and would mean Jurgen Klopp would have to focus his efforts elsewhere.

At present, there’s only speculation that Liverpool could be interested, along with a number of other suitors, per Duncan Castles via the Transfer Window Podcast.

A lack of good quality centre-backs, and especially those with the ability to withstand the physicality of the English top-flight, mean that finding another is likely to prove problematic for the Reds.