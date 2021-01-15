Major blow for Ronald Koeman as Presidential candidates refuse to sanction key signing in January

It’s still not clear if Ronald Koeman actually has a long term future at Barcelona due to the upcoming Presidential elections.

There have been whispers about potential candidates promising to make a change in the dugout if they’re elected so he’s not a strong position at all, while it looks like his efforts this season are being hampered by the ongoing situation.

Mundo Deportivo have reported on the latest with Man City defender Eric Garcia who’s been heavily linked with a return to the Nou Camp, but it’s been confirmed that it won’t be happening this month.

They suggest that Koeman has made it clear that he wants to sign Garcia this month so there was hope that the deal could be done, but the three Presidential candidates have met with the interim man in charge Carles Tusquets and they’re refusing to sanction the deal.

You have to wonder if this is a cynical approach to ensure the transfer is completed during their term so they can take the credit if he does well, but it could also be taken as a sign that they don’t back Koeman and don’t want to cave to his demands as a result.

It could also be more simple where the club don’t have the money to make any signings at all, but Koeman will have every right to feel like he wasn’t given a fair chance if he does lose his job at the end of the season.