Marcus Rashford reveals how Jose Mourinho taught him to win penalties

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has revealed how former manager Jose Mourinho taught him to become ‘more savvy’ when looking to win penalties.

Rashford, 23, has spent his entire career with United after joining their youth academy in 2005.

After successfully climbing his way through his side’s youth ranks, the talented English attacker has gone on to make over 240 senior first-team appearances and has been directly involved in 129 goals, in all competitions.

Rashford’s continued impressive form has seen his side emerge as shock title contenders as the Red Devils currently sit top of the league table, three-points above arch-rivals Liverpool.

Ahead of a crucial clash at Anfield on Sunday which will see United travel to Liverpool in what is arguably the most exciting tie of the 2020-21 season, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently caused a stir after claiming the Red Devils win far more penalties.

Speaking to the FWA, as quoted by The Guardian, the 23-year-old has explained how his old boss Mourinho helped install a winning mentality.

“As a forward line, we want to go and score goals,” Rashford said. “When you are making runs in behind or you are dribbling with the ball and if you see a challenge coming, you don’t want to get tackled because you are looking at an opportunity to score a goal.

“There is no way you are going to let somebody take the ball off you, so for me it is just a case of us wanting to score goals and the teams wanting to defend goals – and you know, penalties can happen.

“But there have been times when we have probably not got penalties. I remember when Jose [Mourinho] was manager, there were five or six times I can remember where I should have had a penalty.

“Jose ended up saying to me: ‘If you are not savvy about the way you do it, then you are not going to [get] give[n] it.’

“After that, we started to get a few penalties. It was something that in terms of development you have to learn that and understand it.”

Speaking about his team-mate’s trophy ambitions and the connection United’s front-line have, Rashford went on to say: “Ultimately we are more dangerous, we can score goals at any time, but we can do much better.

“I believe it is still the start of something which can go on to be an unbelievable connection. The forward line in general which we have – we can play in so many different ways, in different positions with different personnel.