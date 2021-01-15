Meeting tomorrow: Mesut Ozil’s future could be sorted tomorrow after the Arsenal star offers to compromise

There’s been plenty of talk about Mesut Ozil leaving Arsenal for Fenerbahce this month, but it doesn’t look like it will be the most straight forward deal.

It’s well known that Ozil is one of Arsenal’s highest earners while the Turkish giants can’t pay as much as they used to, so there will need to be some kind of agreement to make this happen.

The most likely scenario would see Arsenal pay the difference in Ozil’s wages so he doesn’t miss out, but that will be expensive so they’re trying to bring that amount down a little.

The latest reports from Turkey indicate that Ozil would be due around £8m from Arsenal and that’s what they current hold up is, but the German midfielder has indicated he will compromise and reduce his demands to make the move happen:

Mesut Özil bonservisini almak için 8 milyon Euro’luk alaca??nda indirim yapt?. Taraflar yar?n bir kez daha bir araya gelecek. — Ya??z Sabuncuo?lu (@yagosabuncuoglu) January 15, 2021

They also state that there’s another meeting between the sides tomorrow in an attempt to work things out, so his future could become much clearer after that.