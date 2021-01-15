Menu

Jose Mourinho open to idea of reunion with PSG star at Tottenham

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Jose Mourinho is open to the idea of taking Angel Di Maria from PSG to Tottenham, according to claims made by Todo Fichajes.

Di Maria has previously in the Premier League with Manchester United. However, having failed to fully settle at Old Trafford, the Argentine departed in hope of finding greener pastures in Paris.

He did so successfully, having arguably enjoyed the best period of his career at the Parc des Princes. However, as Todo Fichajes note in their report, his contract with the French champions is due to expire in June.

MORE: Tottenham Bale plans confirm Real Madrid’s worst fears

Di Maria is currently assessing his options, with Todo Fichajes under the impression that a definitive decision won’t be made until the summer.

More Stories / Latest News
Mauricio Pochettino tests positive for COVID-19 – two days after Neymar celebrated with a hug
Florentino Perez names his price for Real Madrid flop Eden Hazard
PSG ready to swoop for Juventus star as contract talks hit roadblock

However, the do also believe that Mourinho will further complicate that decision by putting an offer on the table for Di Maria to sign for Tottenham.

Whether he would have any interest in making that move to North London remains to be seen, but assuming Spurs will not sign Gareth Bale outright, Di Maria would definitely be a better use of those wages.

More Stories Angel Di Maria Jose Mourinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.