Jose Mourinho open to idea of reunion with PSG star at Tottenham

Jose Mourinho is open to the idea of taking Angel Di Maria from PSG to Tottenham, according to claims made by Todo Fichajes.

Di Maria has previously in the Premier League with Manchester United. However, having failed to fully settle at Old Trafford, the Argentine departed in hope of finding greener pastures in Paris.

He did so successfully, having arguably enjoyed the best period of his career at the Parc des Princes. However, as Todo Fichajes note in their report, his contract with the French champions is due to expire in June.

Di Maria is currently assessing his options, with Todo Fichajes under the impression that a definitive decision won’t be made until the summer.

However, the do also believe that Mourinho will further complicate that decision by putting an offer on the table for Di Maria to sign for Tottenham.

Whether he would have any interest in making that move to North London remains to be seen, but assuming Spurs will not sign Gareth Bale outright, Di Maria would definitely be a better use of those wages.