With only a fortnight left of this winter transfer window, Arsenal could find themselves a striker light and with no time to find a suitable replacement.

The Gunners haven’t been close to their best for large parts of this season, and it’s therefore not a surprise that all won’t have been well behind the scenes.

Mikel Arteta can well do without any more off-field issues upsetting the equilibrium as the north Londoners try desperately to haul themselves back up the Premier League table.

According to AS and cited by the Daily Star, however, Alexandre Lacazette’s relationship with his manager isn’t the best, and that could well end with the Frenchman departing the Emirates Stadium.

Diego Simeone is known to be a fan at Atletico Madrid, but whether any perceived interest will be followed up is debatable at this stage.

In the meantime, Lacazette needs to knuckle down and help his team-mates do as well as possible, with a move in the summer potentially more suitable for all concerned.