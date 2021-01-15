Outcasted Arsenal midfielder rejects chance to join club for €30m, wants much bigger move

On-loan Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guenzdouzi has been offered to Hertha Berlin for just £26.7m (€30m), however, the Frenchman has reportedly rejected the move as he seeks to join a much bigger club.

READ MORE: Aston Villa want to bring Bournemouth star back to Premier League

Guenzdouzi, 21, joined Arsenal from FC Lorient in 2018 in a deal worth just £7.2m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since arriving in the country’s capital, the young midfielder has gone on to feature in over 80 matches in all competitions of the Gunners.

However, despite his young age, Guendouzi’s time at Arsenal looks all but certain to come to an end.

An altercation with Brighton and Hove Albion’s Neal Maupay at the back-end of last season saw the 21-year-old fall majorly out-of-favour with manager Mikel Arteta, and subsequently has not featured for his side since.

In light of Guendouzi’s disappointing actions against Brighton, the young midfielder was later loaned out to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

According to a recent live report from Sky Germany, relayed by Fussball Transfers, the Gunners’ hierarchy have offered Guendouzi’s permanent services to Hertha Berlin.

However, it has been claimed that the midfielder has rejected the chance to join his temporary side in a deal worth £26.7m because he sees his future at a much bigger club ‘where he can at least play in the Europa League’.