Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has urged his old club side to go all out to sign Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana.

Fofana, 20, joined Leicester City during last year’s summer transfer window after making a £31.5m switch from Ligue 1 side Saint Etienne.

Since his arrival in England’s top-flight, the young French centre-back is quickly emerging as one of the league’s brightest talents.

The former Saint Etienne man has already started 12 Premier League matches under Brendan Rogers as he continues to develop his impressive partnership with Jonny Evans.

Fofana’s inspired form has helped the Foxes emerge as outsiders to lift the Premier League for the second time in six seasons.

Speaking to ESPN ahead of Sunday’s mouth-watering clash which will see league leaders United travel to defending champions and arch-rivals Liverpool, Scholes has hailed Leciester City’s Fofana.

“As a back-four, I worry about how good they really are,” Scholes said. “At full-back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is just about defending, which is fine for a game at Liverpool, but I’m not sure what Luke Shaw brings to the team.

“In the middle, Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] still has to find Harry Maguire’s best partner. Eric Bailly has pace, but he is rash and picks up too many injuries.

“Victor Lindelof plays the position better and seems to be Ole’s preferred option, but again, he is not totally convincing.

“If I was Ole and could sign a defender this month, I’d go for Wesley Fofana at Leicester.

“He’s only 20, but he has been outstanding and he has the potential to be anything he wants to be.

“United have done okay at the back this season, but they have been exposed when playing against the big teams, and that’s another problem they need to solve.”

Given the fact Fofana only joined Leicester City six-months ago and has a contract at the King Power until 2025, it is extremely unlikely the Foxes will sanction a move so soon.

However, one thing is for sure, Fofana is attracting the attention of some of the sport’s most respected stars, both past and present.