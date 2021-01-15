Photo: David Beckham still looks like a star as he joins in with Inter Miami training

Footballers tend to go one of two ways when they finally stop playing and hang up their boots.

Some will suddenly balloon and lose any kind of fitness without the training that keeps them in shape, while others will still take care of themselves and will look like they can still play.

David Beckham absolutely falls into that second category, and these images from Inter Miami training make him look like he could still be playing with ease:

Unfortunately it looks like this was just to give some of the academy players a boost and he doesn’t plan on returning to competitive action, but he would absolutely still be handy from set-pieces at a minimum.