Mauricio Pochettino tests positive for COVID-19 – two days after Neymar celebrated with a hug

PSG have confirmed via Twitter that manager Mauricio Pochettino has tested positive for coronavirus.

Pochettino, recently appointed at former employers PSG, won his first first piece of silverware in his managerial career earlier this week, defeating Marseille in the Trophee des Champions.

What ought to have been a perfect week for the former Tottenham manager has ended in annoyance, after PSG confirmed he had contracted coronavirus.

? L’entraineur du @PSG_inside Mauricio Pochettino est confirmé positif au test PCR Sars-Cov2. Il va donc respecter l’isolement et est soumis au protocole sanitaire approprié.

Ses adjoints Jesus Perez et Miguel D’Agostino assureront le relai à partir de demain à Angers. #SCOPSG — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) January 15, 2021

PSG superstar Neymar celebrated his late penalty against Marseille by running to the touchline and hugging his manager – a pretty clear message that he was delighted to be working under his wing.

However, despite the significance of the celebration, he might be regretting doing that now, as you think it likely that the COVID-19 will have been in his system at this point in time.

Let’s hope that Pochettino hasn’t passed the virus on to any of the PSG squad, and will complete his period of self-isolation without developing any too serious symptoms.

Get well soon, Poch.