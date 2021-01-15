PSG could look to Barcelona for potential replacement for Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe

PSG could look to sign Antoine Griezmann from PSG if Kylian Mbappe were to leave the club, according to Todo Fichajes.

Mbappe is one of the finest talents on the planet, but all due respect, is not playing in a league where his quality will be recognised and admired as much as it would if he were in England or Spain, for example.

If the World Cup winner wants to have any chance of winning the Ballon D’Or during his career, you could be forgiven for thinking that a move away from the Parc des Princes will be necessary. As Todo Fichajes report, Real Madrid have been linked with a move to sign him.

If Mbappe were to depart, it would leave a huge void in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad, one that he would need to fill with another superstar. According to Todo Fichajes, Antoine Griezmann could be that man, with Barcelona willing to part ways with him.

Griezmann has struggled to produce his best performance level at the Nou Camp. You have to think that he would be open to a move back to his home country, if he were to make the decision to depart.