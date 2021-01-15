Menu

PSG ready to swoop for Juventus star as contract talks hit roadblock

Juventus
Posted by

According to Todo Fichajes, PSG are keeping an eye on Paulo Dybala’s contract situation at Juventus.

Dybala has netted 98 goals in 244 appearances for Juventus. He’s comfortably been one of the best players in Italy since bursting onto the scene with Palermo.

However, as Todo Fichajes report, negotiations between him and Juventus have hit a roadblock.

MORE: PSG Mercato: French Football Journalist Reveals the Financial Difficulties in PSG’s Pursuit of Messi

It’s no surprise to hear that, as Todo Fichajes report, that has put compatriot Mauricio Pochettino and new club PSG on red alert.

The long-term futures of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are always in question, so the prospect of signing another superstar attacker is a legitimate one.

More Stories / Latest News
AC Milan interested in signing World Cup final scorer who is currently available on a free transfer
Transfer boost for Arsenal as January target asks Euro giants to let him go and reduce their asking price
Pep Guardiola speaks on Man City star’s goal drought after just three goals in 18 appearances

However, in this instances it’s hard to differentiate between actual interest between clubs and players and that which has been drummed up by agents in hope of getting their client a better deal.

As with the rest of cases like these, we’re just going to have to wait and see.

More Stories Mauricio Pochettino Paulo Dybala

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.