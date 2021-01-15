PSG ready to swoop for Juventus star as contract talks hit roadblock

According to Todo Fichajes, PSG are keeping an eye on Paulo Dybala’s contract situation at Juventus.

Dybala has netted 98 goals in 244 appearances for Juventus. He’s comfortably been one of the best players in Italy since bursting onto the scene with Palermo.

However, as Todo Fichajes report, negotiations between him and Juventus have hit a roadblock.

It’s no surprise to hear that, as Todo Fichajes report, that has put compatriot Mauricio Pochettino and new club PSG on red alert.

The long-term futures of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are always in question, so the prospect of signing another superstar attacker is a legitimate one.

However, in this instances it’s hard to differentiate between actual interest between clubs and players and that which has been drummed up by agents in hope of getting their client a better deal.

As with the rest of cases like these, we’re just going to have to wait and see.