Menu

Florentino Perez names his price for Real Madrid flop Eden Hazard

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has given up on Eden Hazard and will be actively looking for a buyer for the winger, according to Don Balon.

Hazard underwhelmed once again for Los Blancos during their defeat to Athletic Club yesterday. The Belgian, even now he has seemingly recovered from the lengthy list of injuries he battled previously, seems incapable of producing what was previously his top performance level.

MORE: Arsenal interested in Barcelona goalkeeper

A year and a half into his time as a Real Madrid player, you begin to question whether Hazard, who broke onto the scene as a young boy at Lille, has simply left his best days behind him.

More Stories / Latest News
PSG ready to swoop for Juventus star as contract talks hit roadblock
AC Milan interested in signing World Cup final scorer who is currently available on a free transfer
Transfer boost for Arsenal as January target asks Euro giants to let him go and reduce their asking price

Florentino Perez appears to think so. Don Balon report that Perez will be looking for a buyer for Hazard, who will be sold if an offer arrives in the region of €100M. A brilliant player he once was, you have to wonder who on Earth would pay anywhere near that figure right now.

More Stories Eden Hazard Florentino Perez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.