Florentino Perez names his price for Real Madrid flop Eden Hazard

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has given up on Eden Hazard and will be actively looking for a buyer for the winger, according to Don Balon.

Hazard underwhelmed once again for Los Blancos during their defeat to Athletic Club yesterday. The Belgian, even now he has seemingly recovered from the lengthy list of injuries he battled previously, seems incapable of producing what was previously his top performance level.

A year and a half into his time as a Real Madrid player, you begin to question whether Hazard, who broke onto the scene as a young boy at Lille, has simply left his best days behind him.

Florentino Perez appears to think so. Don Balon report that Perez will be looking for a buyer for Hazard, who will be sold if an offer arrives in the region of €100M. A brilliant player he once was, you have to wonder who on Earth would pay anywhere near that figure right now.