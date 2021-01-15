Real Madrid eye Chelsea and Man City stars to replace Luka Jovic

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly keen on either Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud or Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero to replace out-of-favour and on-loan striker Luka Jovic.

Jovic, 23, joined Real Madrid in 2019 after completing an eye-watering £56.7m move from Eintracht Frankfurt, as per Transfermarkt.

However, after an abysmal time in Spain which saw the Serbian striker net just twice in 32 appearances in all competitions, Jovic has recently been allowed to rejoin Frankfurt on a short-term loan.

According to a recent report from Spanish outlet AS, Real Madrid are eyeing either Giroud, Aguero or Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik as the ideal replacements for the recently departed Jovic.

AS claim that Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland remains their key target to become the long-term successor to Karim Benzema who is now 33-years-old.

However, in an attempt to fill the void Jovic’s presence have left within the squad, Zinedine could look to either Premier League star.

Giroud, 34, is out of contract with Chelsea in the summer and has seen his long-term future the subject of much speculation.

Elsewhere, Aguero, 32, is struggling with injuries and game-time at the Etihad and with the South American’s contract also set to expire in the summer, could pose a tempting option for Zidane.