If there’s one thing guaranteed to rile an opponent, it’s some bad mouthing before a big game.

Whether it’s opposition players or managers, or even pundits, trash talking can always be used as a motivational tool if needed.

It’s unlikely that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would need to get his Man United players up for a game that, if won, would send them six points at the top of the Premier League table, however, former Liverpool player turned pundit, Graeme Souness, has really stoked the fires ahead of Sunday’s epic encounter.

The Red Devils have been transformed since Bruno Fernandes joined them a year ago, but Souness has taken a swipe and suggested that he doesn’t turn up in some of the bigger games.

“Liverpool will think they can get joy in midfield; I’d imagine Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will go for a more pragmatic approach, and the biggest threat will be Bruno Fernandes,” he said to Sky Sports.

“He was quiet against Burnley and didn’t really turn up against Man City, but we know what he is capable of.

“These are the games, this is why you pay the big money for these big players to turn up. That’s why you break transfer records, you expect your men to be the difference on these days.”

Such comment is bound to rile Fernandes and his team-mates, but they need to use their anger in a positive manner rather than allowing themselves to be rattled and play straight into Liverpool’s hands.

Once battle commences, we’ll see how accurate Souness is in his assessment…