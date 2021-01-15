Menu

Southampton plotting ambitious €25M swoop for Atletico Madrid ace

Southampton FC
Posted by

Southampton are plotting a move to sign Atletico Madrid Stefan Savic, formerly of Manchester City.

That’s what’s reported by Todo Fichajes, who believe they could replicate their move for Toby Alderweireld back in 2014 by splashing out on Savic.

Savic failed to impress at Man City and subsequently departed to Fiorentina. Having earned his stripes in Italy, Diego Simeone made his move to sign the Serb.

To be trusted to guard an Atleti goal under the stewardship of Simeone is quite the compliment. He is a notoriously defensive minded coach.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Good news for Chelsea as intriguing summer signing is finally able to join the first team for training
Pep Guardiola gives Man City fitness update ahead of Crystal Palace – with three ruled out
Transfer looks less likely for Liverpool target as he signs a contract extension to 2025

Todo Fichajes believe that Savic could now be offered a return to the Premier League, where he would have an opportunity to prove Man City wrong. Their report claims that Savic is valued in the region of €25M.

It’d be quite the coup for Southampton to convince him to make the move to St. Mary’s. Although, the play they’re playing this term, they may well be facing Atletico in the Champions League next term…

More Stories Stefan Savic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.