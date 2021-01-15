Menu

Tottenham could have advantage over Chelsea in race to sign defender

Chelsea FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

According to Todo Fichajes, Tottenham could have a useful advantage over Chelsea in their pursuit of Beijing Gouan defender Kim Min-Jae.

The report by Todo Fichajes notes that both Spurs and Chelsea have had their imagination captured by Kim Min-Kae’s good performances in China.

It would take quite the performer to be considered of interest to a top European club having began your career in Korea and earned your stripes in the Chinese Super League, all due respect.

MORE: Tottenham Bale plans confirm Real Madrid’s worst fears

But, irrespective of that, we could have a transfer battle on our hands here between two London rivals, who have history – *cough, cough* Willian.

More Stories / Latest News
Photo: WAG of former Man United star Javier Hernandez releases nude photo in retaliation to split rumours
Barcelona look to Premier League in search for new deputy goalkeeper
Major blow for Ronald Koeman as Presidential candidates refuse to sanction key signing in January

Thankfully for Tottenham, they may well not miss out to Chelsea for a second time here, with Todo Fichajes reporting that Kim Min-Jae’s close relationship with compatriot Heung-min Son could throw things in Spurs’ favour.

Naturally, Kim Min-Jae would be thankful to have a friend around if he were to depart China and move to London, but ultimately, it will come down to finances and personal preference – as it usually does with matters like these.

More Stories Kim Min-jae

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.