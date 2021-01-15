Tottenham could have advantage over Chelsea in race to sign defender

According to Todo Fichajes, Tottenham could have a useful advantage over Chelsea in their pursuit of Beijing Gouan defender Kim Min-Jae.

The report by Todo Fichajes notes that both Spurs and Chelsea have had their imagination captured by Kim Min-Kae’s good performances in China.

It would take quite the performer to be considered of interest to a top European club having began your career in Korea and earned your stripes in the Chinese Super League, all due respect.

But, irrespective of that, we could have a transfer battle on our hands here between two London rivals, who have history – *cough, cough* Willian.

Thankfully for Tottenham, they may well not miss out to Chelsea for a second time here, with Todo Fichajes reporting that Kim Min-Jae’s close relationship with compatriot Heung-min Son could throw things in Spurs’ favour.

Naturally, Kim Min-Jae would be thankful to have a friend around if he were to depart China and move to London, but ultimately, it will come down to finances and personal preference – as it usually does with matters like these.