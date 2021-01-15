He was once the darling of Stamford Bridge, and some would say the Premier League. And with good reason.

Eden Hazard was the glue that held Chelsea together so when he decided to move on to supposedly bigger and better things at Real Madrid, it was a real loss for the Blues and the English top-flight.

Unfortunately for the Belgian, he’s endured a torrid time in the Spanish capital, with injury after injury ensuring that he’s never been able to give of his best for Los Blancos.

Even when he’s had a short run in the side, he’s not gone on a goalscoring run of any note, and it’s perhaps with that in mind that the Real faithful have decided enough is enough.

According to MARCA and cited by Football Espana, 44 percent of those polled for the former outlet want the player sold.

Some 25 percent think he should be a sub only with just 26 percent wanting him to stay. The remaining five percent think that Zinedine Zidane should modify his system to suit the player.

Unless something drastically changes, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Hazard on the move again in the summer.