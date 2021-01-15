Transfer boost for Arsenal as January target asks Euro giants to let him go and reduce their asking price

A club will never have to sell someone if they are under contract and they want to keep them, so it’s often left to the player to make things awkward and try to force their way out.

It hasn’t exactly reached that point for Barcelona goalkeeper Neto, but he’s making it clear that he wants to leave the club this month after a report from Sport.

It sounds like Barca would be prepared for his exit as Inaki Pena would be promoted to the number two role with Arnau Terras stepping up to play for the B team and taking the third choice spot.

Neto is unhappy that he’s not going to get any chances to play when Marc Andre ter Stegen is fit, so he’s asked Barca to let him go and he also wants them to be more reasonable about their transfer demands.

This will absolutely interest Arsenal after recent claims from Sky Sports suggested they wanted to take him on loan, while Barca were holding out for a fee of £18m so that would’ve ruled out a move to the Emirates.

He would probably still be a back-up if he moves to Arsenal but perhaps he feels he has a better chance of taking Leno’s spot in the team, while Runar Runarsson hasn’t impressed when he’s played so Mikel Arteta could do with a more reliable back-up option.

The Gunners also have other needs this month so it makes little sense to spend a lot of money on another keeper, but this could be a good move if Barca do lower their demands.