Transfer looks less likely for Liverpool target as he signs a contract extension to 2025

It does seem logical for Liverpool to add some kind of defensive cover in January, but it’s also a notoriously hard time of year to find any value in the market.

It’s also worth noting that any new signing would need to acknowledge that they’ll be unlikely to start once everyone is fit again, but it’s also hard to see any real quality being available on a short term deal.

That hasn’t stopped multiple centre backs being linked with a move to Anfield in the winter window, but it looks like Ajax defender Perr Schuurs won’t be going anywhere just now.

The Liverpool Echo made the link in late December and even compared Schuurs to Matthijs de Ligt, while his Ajax contract was up in 2022 so there was a chance that they might be tempted to cash in.

That looks impossible now after Ajax announced he’s signed a new contract which ties him to the club through to 2025, so that should rule out any transfer for now.

Ajax are a selling club so there’s every chance he’ll move on in a couple of years if he continues to impress and play at a high level, but Liverpool will need to look elsewhere for now if he was one of their targets.