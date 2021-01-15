Video: David Beckham laces up his boots during an Inter Miami training session to teach his youth players a lesson or two

David Beckham is 45-years-old, but athletes of his ilk still have that drive that they can play the game regardless of age.

After a tough inaugural season that resulted in them missing the MLS Cup Playoffs, Inter Miami CF prepares for their second season. Furthermore, Beckham, the president, and co-owner is taking it upon himself to make sure which academy players are ready for the upcoming 2021 MLS campaign.

During a training session, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star decided to suit up and participate rather than watch from the sidelines. The club and Beckham published videos on social media of the England international during his training session with the Inter Miami youth players.