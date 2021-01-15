Celtic have certainly upset a few people over their recent trip to Dubai, but none more so than talkSPORT’s Adrian Durham.
The pundit has taken the Hoops to task for spending hundreds of thousands on a trip whilst their arch rivals Rangers have opened up their ground as a Covid vaccination hub.
Durham goes on to ask whether Scotland have had enough of the club, calling them a disgrace and even suggesting that they should be demoted.
? “Am I right in thinking Scotland has had enough of #CelticFC?”
? “Wouldn’t it be right to demote Celtic to Scottish League Two?”
? “It’s disgraceful behaviour from what’s meant to be a big football club!”@talkSPORTDrive has something to say about Celtic…. pic.twitter.com/88nboaGv6d
