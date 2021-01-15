Menu

Video: Pundit suggesting Scotland may have had enough of Celtic and they should be demoted

Celtic FC
Celtic have certainly upset a few people over their recent trip to Dubai, but none more so than talkSPORT’s Adrian Durham.

The pundit has taken the Hoops to task for spending hundreds of thousands on a trip whilst their arch rivals Rangers have opened up their ground as a Covid vaccination hub.

Durham goes on to ask whether Scotland have had enough of the club, calling them a disgrace and even suggesting that they should be demoted.

