Video: Robin van Persie hints at favourite Wayne Rooney Man United memory in retirement tribute

Manchester United FC
The tributes are rightly flooding in for Wayne Rooney today after he announced his retirement from playing, so it’s been interesting to see what his former teammates have to say about him.

His time at Man United with Robin van Persie was fairly brief and injuries also limited their playing time together, but there were several magical moments between the two.

It’s hard to look past the long pass that van Persie volleyed first time from distance, and it looks like that’s the main memory that the Dutchman has too:

