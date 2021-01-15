Menu

Eden Hazard video suggests stars could be aligning over Chelsea return

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Could Eden Hazard be heading back to Chelsea? There’s nothing concrete to suggest so, but only a fool would deem it impossible.

Hazard departed Stamford Bridge an icon at Chelsea, with everyone left thinking that he was finally going to force his way into the Ballon D’Or conversation at Real Madrid.

However, Hazard’s career has fallen apart before his eyes at the Santiago Bernabeu. A player who was once one of the best on the planet, an absolute joy to watch, now looks a shadow of his former self.

MORE: Report: Real Madrid are starting to get tired of former Chelsea star

According to Don Balon, Florentino Perez is ready to cash-in at the right price. The Real Madrid president has given up on the Belgian ever coming good at the club.

More Stories / Latest News
Borussia Dortmund identify replacement for long-term Manchester United target
Celtic Dubai scandal: Report claims incriminating photos were taken by obsessed Rangers fans who have since caught Covid-19
Tottenham could have advantage over Chelsea in race to sign defender

If there is substance to that, could Hazard return to Chelsea? He said himself that once his time in Madrid was done he would return to the Blues.

This is likely earlier than he would have planned in his head, but with former teammate Frank Lampard in charge, could the stars be aligning?

More Stories Eden Hazard Florentino Perez Frank Lampard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.