Video: Wayne Rooney’s top five Premier League goals after he announces his retirement

Everton FC Manchester United FC
It was starting to look like Wayne Rooney was stepping away from playing as he took on the role as interim manager at Derby County, but it was confirmed that he’s hanging up his boot’s today after he got the job on a permanent basis.

His career started to tail off towards the end as he dropped into a deeper role and the goals dried up somewhat, so it’s easy to forget just how incredible he really was.

Sky Sports tweeted a tribute with five of his best Premier League goals, and they really are a joy to watch:

It’s still hard to tell if that overhead kick was a clean connection or if it bounced off his shin, but that moment for Everton when he announced himself by plucking the ball from the sky before a thumping finish in off the bar will go down as one of the all-time great moments in Premier League history.

