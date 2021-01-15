Wayne Rooney officially retires from playing as he’s announced as Derby County’s permanent manager

There are some players who just look like they’re going to be a good manager when they stop playing, but Wayne Rooney never really came across as an obvious candidate.

Perhaps that was simply down to the fact that he still had a few years left as a player, but he’s done a brilliant job with Derby County since taking over on an interim basis.

They are having some serious issues with money just now and it’s not a deep squad that he has to work with, but he’s managed three wins and four draws in his nine games so far so they could already be adrift at the bottom if it wasn’t for that run.

Relegation still looks like a real worry and you did get the feeling that the club were looking for someone with more experience, but he’s managed to win them over and he’s now been appointed as the manager on a permanent basis:

Captain. Leader. The greatest.@WayneRooney: The Manager ? — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) January 15, 2021

Derby have also confirmed that he will officially hang up his boots and end his playing career to fully commit himself to this role, so hopefully he manages to steer them to safety and builds on that going forward.