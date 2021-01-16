Agreement in principle and travel set: Mesut Ozil on the brink of ending Arsenal nightmare with free transfer to Fenerbahce

According to David Ornstein for the Athletic (subscription required), Mesut Ozil has reached an agreement with Arsenal to terminate his £350,000-a-week contract early, paving the way for an exit.

The Athletic report that the 32-year-old is now set for a January exit, rather than leaving upon the expiration of his contract in the summer, as it became clear that there was no intention for Ozil to be registered as part of Arsenal’s squads, after being snubbed in the first-half of the campaign.

It’s added that the World Cup winner is set to travel away this weekend to complete a free transfer to boyhood club Fenerbahce, with a deal already reached with the Turkish giants.

An early termination will allow the Gunners to escape themselves from some of the remaining £7m that Ozil would’ve been due if he left in the summer, freeing up some much-needed funds.

It appears as though things have moved in the right direction for all parties since the Athletic and David Ornstein reported earlier this week that Ozil would be willing to give up a portion of his earnings to secure an end to his nightmare at Arsenal in the current transfer window.

The World Cup winner’s last competitive appearance came in March – in what was Arsenal’s final Premier League game before the Covid-19 pandemic forced a hiatus.

Since then, Ozil has been cast aside once again, despite coming back into the team when Mikel Arteta initially took charge, he’s now not made a matchday squad for a competitive tie for a run of 39 games

Considering Ozil’s love for Fenerbahce, as well as his Turkish heritage, this move seems like the perfect kind of one to allow the superstar to enjoy himself before he calls time on his illustrious career.