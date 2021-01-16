According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano for the Guardian, Arsenal are at risk of losing another talented young attacker, as well as Folarin Balogun, this summer…

Romano reports that Kido Taylor-Hart is attracting ‘strong interest’ both domestically and from abroad, with the Gunners yet to tie the 18-year-old down to a professional contract.

It’s added that Taylor-Hart was not handed professional terms upon turning 17 – like most youngsters, perhaps due to the fact that he missed considerable action due to injuries last season.

Romano has found that the left-winger trained with the first-team as recently as last week, with that a clear indicator that he’s a talent on the brink of perhaps making a splash at senior level.

The Guardian report that the ace, capped at Under-17s level for England, is seen as a ‘natural talent with significant potential’ within the club – hardly the kind of youngster the side want to be losing soon.

The report details that interest in the lanky winger is ‘considerable’, with Taylor-Hart able to walk on a free this summer, and even perhaps sort out a pre-contract agreement from this month.

Taylor-Hart has seen some action at Under-23s level this season, an assist and a goal in four outings show that he’s perhaps ready to permanently move up from the Under-18s side.

Taylor-Hart’s one goal for the Under-23s in Premier League 2 this season, netted him a November Goal of the Month nomination from the club.