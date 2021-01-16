Arsenal hoping Shakhtar Donetsk will lower €20M price demands for midfield transfer target

Arsenal are not prepared to meet Shakhtar Donetsk’s valuation of midfielder Manor Solomon – but are hoping the Ukrainian giants will meet lower their demands.

That’s according to Todo Fichajes, who believe that Mikel Arteta is keen to strengthen Arsenal’s midfield with the acquisition of Solomon, a 21-year-old Israeli international.

The Gunners have been notoriously penny-pinching in the transfer market in recent seasons, so it comes as no surprise to hear that Todo Fichajes believe they are not prepared to pay the €20M figure being demanded in exchange for Solomon.

Their does appear to be some confidence in North London that Shakhtar will lower their demands to get the deal done, but it remains to be seen if that is wishful thinking from Arteta and Edu, or they will actually be able to land the Israeli for less than was originally quoted.

At some point in time, Arsenal are going to have to open their chequebook. You’d have thought that being dragged into a relegation battle would have been a clear enough indication of their need to invest – but perhaps not…