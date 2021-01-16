Barcelona set to offer Man United £9.7m for on-loan defender

Barcelona are reportedly interested in Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot and could even be tempted to offer the Red Devils £9.7m (€11m) for the Portuguese defender.

Dalot, 21, joined United in 2018 from FC Porto in a deal with £19.8m, as per Transfermarkt.

After making just 35 appearances in all competitions, Dalot seemingly slipped further down Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pecking order as he failed to nudge Aaron Wan-Bissaka out of the starting line-ups.

Despite being highly-rated by former manager Jose Mourinho who signed the defender, Dalot was loaned out to AC Milan during last season’s summer transfer window.

In an attempt to continue his development, Dalot has already featured in 14 matches for the Rossoneri, scoring once and assisting a further two along the way.

However, according to reports in Spain, Dalot’s performances are catching the attention of La Liga giants Barcelona who are reportedly keen to land the 21-year-old.

A written report from outlet Mundo Deportivo (h/t MilanNews) claim Ronald Koeman could offer United £9.7m for Dalot.

However, despite Barcelona’s interest, there are still some suggestions that AC Milan may look to secure Dalot on a permanent basis once his loan ends during the summer.