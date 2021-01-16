Chelsea loanee sends Frank Lampard message over Callum Hudson-Odoi during Fulham clash

Ross Barkley may be residing in the midlands at current – but that’s not to say he doesn’t have one eye on developments in SW6.

Barkley departed Chelsea on-loan this term, with Frank Lampard’s midfield options being considerable.

While the midfielder has been in fine form for Aston Villa, Chelsea have stuttered, with a bounce-back victory coming away at Fulham this evening.

Barkley, who is still on Chelsea’s books of course, was tuned in as Chelsea overcame their local rivals in 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage.

He took to Twitter while the scores were level at 0-0 to suggest that Frank Lampard bring on Callum Hudson-Odoi to change the game.

That suggestion was clearly appreciated by CHO, whose substitute cameo certainly injected more energy into the Chelsea attack.

After Hudson-Odoi made the short journey home from Craven Cottage, which too has an SW6 postcode, he replied to Barkley to show his appreciation for the tweet.