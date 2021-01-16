‘Bring me Allegri’ – These Chelsea fans react to ’embarrassing’ performance in narrow win vs Fulham as Lampard fails to steer away from pressure

Chelsea have managed to secure a much-needed Premier League win after four defeats in their last six league encounters heading into today’s clash against Fulham, with victory coming in a nervy manner.

Alarm bells were already ringing just at the sight of Frank Lampard’s lineup for the clash presented as a ‘derby’ between the local neighbours, with the decision to not start Callum Hudson-Odoi causing a stir.

Chelsea legend Alan Hudson told CaughtOffside earlier this week that starlet Billy Gilmour deserved a star against the Cottagers, in a move that could’ve allowed Christian Pulisic to make more of an impact.

The first-half was closely-contested, with Fulham even enjoying more dominant spells, highlighted by a glorious chance that Ivan Cavaleiro missed after some fine work from Antonee Robinson and Kenny Tete.

Robinson was amongst the action just minutes later – but for all the wrong reasons, with the full-back recklessly clattering Cesar Azpilicueta, rightly seeing a red card and also Mason Mount’s fury.

Mount silenced the constant sections of the fanbase that question Lampard’s decision to trust the ace, as the attacking midfielder scored the all-important goal after danger was sparked by substitute Hudson-Odoi and also Ben Chilwell.

Here’s how some of the Chelsea faithful have reacted to the side’s questionable performance:

Embarassing performance. Bring me Allegri — ?? (@CatenaccioEra) January 16, 2021

It’s actually depressing that we’re celebrating a sigh of relief against 10 man Fulham. Lampard will has cost, and will continue to cost Chelsea dearly. — Bob747 (@BobWantsItAll) January 16, 2021

But Lampard should be sacked we are struggling — Peter Karissa (@peter_karissa) January 16, 2021

Took us 78minutes to score against a relegation worthy team who had 10 men. This just isn’t sustainable. Top 4 looks impossible if this continues. — – (@EmperorLeIouch) January 16, 2021

CHO came on and completely changed the game. That’s why Bayern wanted him. He should be the first name on the team sheet every game. — . (@ForeverBlue_07) January 16, 2021

Callum did more in 15 minutes then most of our starting XI — Moinul (@Moinul123) January 16, 2021

Lampard need to stop underrating CHO. His presence was the catalyst that lead to our only goal. HE DESERVES TO START. — Irigo (@Irigo__) January 16, 2021

German Morata — Samuel Njuguna (@njuguna_sam_) January 16, 2021

Lampard hasn’t really eased any pressure on himself at all after this display, whilst Scott Parker has somewhat turned Fulham around as of late, the Blues could only narrowly win.

The Cottagers are seen as serious candidates for relegation and also featured with 10-men for an entire half, Chelsea need to be absolutely dominating in these situations not edging through.

The fact that an apparent large number of Chelsea’s fanbase are still questioning whether Lampard is the man for the job after a much-needed win is very worrying for the legend’s future.