Bruno Fernandes wants to gift fans Anfield win as he opens up on title ambitions

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has opened up on the Red Devils’ title charge, and has admitted he’d love to gift fans with a win over arch-rivals Liverpool when the two sides clash on Sunday.

Fernandes, 26, joined United 12-months ago after making a £49.5m switch from Liga NOS side Sporting Lisbon, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival at Old Trafford, the Portuguese superstar has had a remarkable impact on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s on-field fortunes.

Currently preparing to face-off against rivals Liverpool in an eagerly anticipated domestic affair which is scheduled to take place at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, Fernandes has lifted the lid on his title ambitions.

“You don’t want your rivals at the same level as you,” Fernandes said, as quoted by BBC Sport. “For the fans, the next day, going to talk to their friends who may be Liverpool fans it’ll be much better if they’ve been the winner rather than the loser.

“And it would be a lot more fun with 21 titles and Liverpool still on 19.



“Of course I know. Everyone knows. You don’t want your rivals at the same level as you, or with the same amount of trophies as you

“For us, every game has to mean the same but for the fans it is different.”

United currently sit top of the Premier League table, three-points clear of Liverpool and four clear of ‘noisy neighbours’ Manchester City.

The Red Devils’ form this campaign is in stark contrast to last season as Solskjaer now finds himself 11-points better off at the same stage.

Arguably the main contributor for the Red Devils’ sudden upturn in domestic form is Fernandes who has already been directly involved in 34 Premier League goals from 31 matches.

However, Fernandes believes his side’s form is less to do with him and more to do with the pressure wearing the famous red shirt brings.

“It is not about me,” the 26-year-old admitted. “I’ve come to a club that is very demanding.

“It is one of the biggest clubs in the world, a club that has won everything. I don’t think it was me changing the mindset of the club.

“If I changed the mindset of some players or my mindset helped some players to be better – maybe.

“But I don’t think it was me changing anything for the club because playing for Manchester United means playing with pressure and responsibility.”