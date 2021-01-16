Menu

Crystal Palace problems after two players involved in training ground bust-up

Crystal Palace have had squad issues after skipper Luka Milivojevic and striker Michy Batshuayi where involved in a training ground bust-up.

According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, the pair had to be pulled apart by team-mates after a training ground incident boiled over.

It’s been claimed that both players exchanged blows before being separated.

The Daily Mail claim that the heated incident stemmed from Milivojevic becoming annoyed after Batshuayi failed to take a passing drill seriously.

The Palace squad were reportedly asked by coaches to ‘test each others touch’ by laying off the ball with ‘increased power’.

According to the report, the Palace captain became infuriated after the on-loan Batshuayi blasted the ball at him from close range.

Sources reportedly told the Daily Mail that Batshuayi was fuming after what he believed to be an ‘unprovoked attack’ which resulted in his skipper ending up on the floor before the pair were dragged away.

Palace are rumoured not to have disciplined either player with manager Roy Hodgson expected to address the reports after his side’s domestic match against Manchester City on Sunday.

  1. Paul says:
    January 16, 2021 at 12:10 pm

    Arsenal???

    You do know Arsenal v Palace was 2 days ago on THURSDAY eve. Such lazy reporting.

    1. Leah Smith says:
      January 16, 2021 at 12:15 pm

      Doesn’t say Arsenal?

