Tottenham star could be just days away from becoming a PSG player

Dele Alli is just days away from completing a move from Tottenham to PSG, according to information provided by Todo Fichajes.

Todo Fichajes are a Spanish transfer news website, so it’s unclear how they would have acquired inside information from negotiations between two clubs from England and France respectively, but what they report is entirely plausible, make no mistake.

Alli has been out of favour under Jose Mourinho, a manager who clearly doesn’t value what the England international, who has lost his spot in Gareth Southgate’s squad of late, brings to the table.

He could be set to reunite with a man under whom he played the best football in his career to date – Mauricio Pochettino, or at least so Todo Fichajes believe.

Their report claims that the deal is just one step away from being made official, with a meeting, due to be held at some point in the coming days, potentially seeing the deal be completed and Alli move to Paris.

Let’s wait and see how this one develops over the next 72 hours or so…