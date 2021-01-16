Georginio Wijnaldum to reject last-ditch Liverpool contract offer to secure dream free transfer to Barcelona

According to Neil Moxey for the Mirror, Georginio Wijnaldum will reject the last-ditch new contract offer from Liverpool in favour of sealing what’s described as a ‘dream’ move to Barcelona.

The Mirror report that Wijnaldum’s boyhood dream has been to feature for the Catalan outfit, which is no surprising considering the legendary status that iconic countrymen like Johan Cruyff, Ronald Koeman and Frank Rijkaard hold at Barcelona.

It’s added that Wijnaldum will seal a free transfer move to the La Liga powerhouses this summer, once his contract with Liverpool expires.

Koeman currently managing the Blaugrana is a factor that has cemented Wijnaldum’s plans to head to the Camp Nou, with the midfielder able to link up with the man that made him key for the national team.

The Mirror have also reportedly confirmed the 30-year-old’s stance via Dutch sources, with Barcelona apparently seen as the ‘ultimate destination’ for Wijnaldum.

Liverpool signed the Dutchman from Newcastle in the summer of 2016 for a fee of £25m, per BBC Sport, with Wijnaldum acting as one of Jurgen Klopp’s most trusted players ever since.

Wijnaldum remains a key figure for the Reds, featuring in all but two of Liverpool’s matches across all competitions this season – with starts in 21 of these and playing the entire 90 minutes 18 times.

Whilst these claims may well be spot on, particularly the one suggesting that Wijnaldum’s hopes of this transfer have only been strengthened since Koeman’s appointment, it seems too early to suggest this is a done deal for the star.

Perhaps Wijnaldum’s stance could change depending on whether Koeman remains at the helm.

That could be difficult considering a new club president will be appointed in the coming months with their own potentially differing plans for the team’s vision, whilst the side’s performance in the second-half of the campaign and success or lack thereof, will contribute to their summer plans – both managerially and player personnel wise.