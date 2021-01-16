Leicester City star, Jamie Vardy, has become a household name and an England international since signing for the Foxes from Fleetwood Town.

Indeed, during their improbable race to the Premier League title, the hit-man was one of the major reasons why the club were able to attain their maiden top-flight title.

Things could’ve been so much different, however.

According to former team-mate, Ben Marshall, after Vardy had endured a disappointing debut season at the club scoring just five goals, he was presented with the opportunity to become a club rep in Ibiza.

“I remember when he was saying he’s going to jack it in and go away,” Marshall said to Under The Cosh, cited by The Sun.

“He had a job offer to go over to Ibiza and be a rep. He was all over that. He’ll tell you that himself.”

Jamie Vardy: “I’m going to Ibiza on holiday and I’m never coming back” pic.twitter.com/aNlc6YCr0x — Tom Worville (@Worville) April 9, 2016

It’s fair to say that, given how far he’s come in his career since, that he certainly made the right career choice in the end.

How different things may have been for Vardy himself and for Leicester had the striker made that one decision based on a difficult period in his career.