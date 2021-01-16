During what has been a tumultuous season so far for Arsenal, their strike force have woefully underperformed.

Captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has found the going particularly tough this season, and hasn’t really performed for the Gunners.

Ditto, Nicholas Pepe who, at a reported transfer fee of €70m, hasn’t delivered the goals required to justify the spend.

There’s one player who is available and who would certainly come in and shake things up in the striking department, however.

Diego Costa would be an excellent free-transfer capture in January, but the question would be how to integrate him into the side in order to get the best out of him.

“He would bring character to the squad. He just wants to win games,” William Gallas said to PlayOJO cited by Goal.com.

“If his team-mate doesn’t play well, he will shout at them during the game and sometimes I think this is good.

“Sometimes, when I’m watching Arsenal, they don’t show any reaction when they concede, and someone like Costa will shout to the guys ‘Wake up!’, which can boost the players.

“If he comes to Arsenal, he will cause a lot of problems for defenders but it might also mean Alexandre Lacazette going on the bench again.”

Given the predicament that the north Londoners find themselves in, Mikel Arteta could do worse than hiring Costa on a short-term arrangement.

Though he hasn’t been quite as prolific in Spain as Arsenal would need, his all-round game would really add something to their front line.

If nothing else they’d go down fighting rather than with a whimper.