Image: Frank Lampard consoles Timo Werner on Craven Cottage pitch after another stinker for Chelsea

Timo Werner missed yet another sitter for Chelsea against Fulham this evening – and Frank Lampard was spotted consoling him as he walked off the field.

Despite having scored against Morecambe at the weekend, Werner has been in the midst of his most difficult period of his professional career to date.

It’s just not been happening for the German at Stamford Bridge – and it’s not due to a lack of chances being created for him.

Werner has had sufficient chances to find the back of the net, he’s just not taken them.

Yet another one went begging late on in the game against Fulham at Craven Cottage, with Werner racing through on goal before firing wide.

He looks completely devoid of confidence, and Lampard knows it. Have a look at these pictures of Werner being consoled by his manager as he walked off towards the dressing room.

You have to feel sorry for him…